China Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, issued a warning against foreign interference in Taiwan during a security conference in Russia. While not explicitly mentioning the United States, Li’s remarks were seen as a veiled jab at the country’s involvement with Taiwan. He stated that any attempts to “use Taiwan to contain China” would inevitably fail. This echoes previous statements made by Chinese officials, but the significance of Li’s speech in Moscow cannot be ignored given Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

China’s ruling Communist Party has long claimed Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take control by force if necessary. The country has consistently criticized the United States for its interactions with Taiwan, including arms sales. Li’s presence at the Moscow conference, along with his visit to Russia and Belarus, highlights China’s efforts to strengthen its security ties with Moscow.

In his speech, Li emphasized that China’s military plays a crucial role in maintaining world peace and that Chinese leader Xi Jinping aims to stabilize global security in a world filled with chaos. He expressed China’s willingness to work with other militaries to enhance mutual trust and cooperation. Additionally, Li made it clear that China-Russia military relations are not intended to target any third party.

During his visit to Russia, Li met with his Russian counterpart to discuss military cooperation between the two countries. China and Russia have been conducting joint exercises, including a recent joint naval patrol off the coast of Alaska. Li also held bilateral meetings with defense officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and other countries.

These comments from Li come in response to Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai’s planned stopovers in the United States during his official visit to Paraguay. China’s foreign ministry has condemned Lai’s visit, labeling him a “troublemaker through and through.”

In conclusion, China’s defense minister’s warning against foreign interference in Taiwan highlights the country’s strong stance on the issue. By reiterating its claims to Taiwan and emphasizing the need for stability, China aims to counter any perceived threats to its territorial integrity.