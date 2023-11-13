China Urges Caution in Dealing with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, delivered a strong message at a recent security conference in Russia, cautioning against “playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan. While not explicitly mentioning the United States, Li’s remarks were seen as a veiled jab at the country’s involvement in Taiwan-related issues.

The Chinese Communist Party has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and has made it clear that it is willing to use force if necessary to bring the self-governing island under its control. This position has strained relations between China and the US, which has supported Taiwan through various means, including the sale of arms.

Li’s speech at the Moscow Conference on International Security carried significant symbolic weight, taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It highlighted China’s determination to assert its influence and counter perceived threats to its territorial integrity.

In his address, Li emphasized China’s commitment to maintaining peaceful relations and its role in global peacekeeping efforts. He underlined Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s vision of stabilizing global security in a world filled with chaos. The defense minister also emphasized the importance of mutual trust and cooperation among militaries in achieving these goals.

Li’s presence at the conference was part of a six-day trip to Russia and Belarus, where he sought to strengthen military ties and exchange ideas with defense officials from various countries. Notably, the invitation for the conference did not extend to Western nations, showcasing China’s growing alignment with Russia despite the latter’s controversial actions in Ukraine.

The issue of Taiwan has gained renewed attention as Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai, made a series of planned stopovers in the US during an official visit to Paraguay. Beijing responded with strong condemnation, labeling Lai a “troublemaker.” This underscores the sensitivity surrounding Taiwan and the potential for increased tensions in the region.

