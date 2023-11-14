Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu Faces Investigation, Sparking Uncertainty in China’s Foreign Policy

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is currently under investigation for alleged corruption, according to two U.S. officials. This investigation is expected to result in his removal from office, making him the latest in a series of high-profile figures in Beijing’s security ranks to be purged.

Li Shangfu’s absence from the public eye in the past two weeks has raised concerns about how China’s day-to-day foreign policy is being managed. Analysts argue that the narrowing of President Xi Jinping’s inner circle to loyalists means he is devoid of diverse opinions and advice that could prevent detrimental decisions.

While one Chinese official claims that Li’s dismissal is due to “health issues,” sources within the Chinese defense industry assert that the absence is related to corruption charges stemming from his previous role as the head of military procurement.

Li, who was appointed defense minister earlier this year, was last seen on August 29 when he gave a speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum. Since then, he has not made any public appearances. Li’s removal would come after the recent purge of China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, and the leadership of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons and missiles.

The investigation into Li Shangfu undermines President Xi Jinping’s leadership and raises questions about his ability to consolidate power effectively. It also adds to the uncertainty surrounding China’s foreign policy direction.

Chinese military shake-ups, such as this investigation into Li, may signify corruption or weaknesses in President Xi Jinping’s position. The removal of key officials in outward-facing positions like the defense minister and foreign minister is significant. These positions play crucial roles in China’s international relations and shaping its global image.

It is important to note that China’s government has not provided a public explanation for Li’s absence, and Chinese military websites still list him as the minister of defense. Historically, when Chinese officials are removed for corruption, the government refrains from disclosing the reasons immediately. It can take months or even years for confirmation to be made public.

The housecleaning within Chinese leadership comes at a challenging time for the country. China’s economy is grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate market crash, and rising debt. These domestic difficulties could have influenced President Xi Jinping’s decision to forego attending the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.

The dismissals of senior diplomatic and military officials raise concerns about the stability and consistency of China’s representation on the world stage. As the Chinese system becomes more opaque and power becomes centralized under President Xi Jinping, it becomes increasingly difficult for external actors to predict China’s foreign policy direction.

By concentrating power in his own hands and limiting discussion and debate within the system, President Xi Jinping may unintentionally hinder decision-making processes. Without diverse perspectives and input from alternative voices, the potential for better decision-making diminishes.

Li Shangfu’s rise to defense minister has been preceded by his involvement in prominent roles within China’s military modernization efforts. These roles include serving as deputy commander of the PLA Strategic Support Force, which oversees advanced warfare technologies, and as the top military procurement official heading the PLA Equipment Development Department.

The ongoing investigation into alleged procurement violations during Li’s tenure highlights the potential corruption within China’s military purchase processes. The government has called for information regarding illegal activities, including leaking secrets and manipulating bidding processes for personal gain.

Overall, the investigation into Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s alleged corruption adds to the uncertainty surrounding China’s foreign policy and raises concerns about President Xi Jinping’s leadership. The ongoing purges within Beijing’s security ranks suggest a potential weakness in governance and decision-making processes. As China’s domestic challenges persist, the international community watches with anticipation to see how China’s foreign policy will unfold.

