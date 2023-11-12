China’s Defense Minister Visits Russia and Belarus to Strengthen Cooperation

China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu is embarking on a six-day visit to Russia and Belarus, demonstrating China’s unwavering support for its allies amid the West’s attempts to isolate them over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. The visit highlights the growing alignment of foreign policies between China and Russia, aimed at challenging the Western-led liberal-democratic world order.

During his trip, Li will address the Moscow Conference on International Security and engage in meetings with defense leaders from Russia and other countries. The conference will explore the development strategies for Majority World countries outside of Western mechanisms, emphasizing the need for multilateral associations of a new kind. Through this engagement, Li aims to discuss various aspects of security in a multipolar world order and explore ways to restore constructive international cooperation amidst the aggressive claims made by Euro-Atlantic elites for global dominance.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, highlighted the ongoing strategic communication and high-level exchanges between Chinese and Russian leaders. The two countries have addressed extensive topics, including bilateral cooperation and shared concerns. Wang emphasized the commitment of both nations to further advance the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Li’s visit not only underscores the deepening ties between China and Russia but also reflects their shared opposition to Western criticism of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. China, while claiming neutrality in the conflict, has vehemently opposed the United States and its allies’ condemnation of the invasion. China has maintained robust economic, diplomatic, and trade relations with Moscow, offering consistent support.

China’s defense minister will also travel to Belarus to foster closer cooperation with this close Russian ally. During his stay, Li will engage in discussions with Belarussian state and military leaders, as well as visit military facilities. The presence of Li in Belarus serves as a testament to China’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its allies, even in the face of economic and reputational costs.

Overall, China’s defense minister’s visit to Russia and Belarus signifies the determination of China and Russia to forge a strong alliance, challenging the dominance of the Western-led liberal-democratic world order. This visit demonstrates their unwavering support for each other and their commitment to shaping a multipolar world order based on mutual cooperation and understanding.

FAQs

1. Is China supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine?

China claims to be neutral in the conflict in Ukraine but has opposed Western condemnation of Russia’s invasion in international forums. China maintains robust economic, diplomatic, and trade ties with Moscow but has not provided arms to either side in the war.

2. What is the purpose of the Moscow Conference on International Security?

The Moscow Conference on International Security aims to discuss various aspects of security in a multipolar world order and explore ways to restore constructive international cooperation. It highlights the need for development strategies outside of Western mechanisms and emphasizes the importance of multilateral associations of a new kind.

3. Why is China strengthening cooperation with Belarus?

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, and China is keen on fostering closer cooperation with this country. China’s defense minister’s visit to Belarus signifies China’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its allies and expanding its influence, even in the face of economic and reputational costs.

Sources:

– [Russian Foreign Ministry](https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/5208066)