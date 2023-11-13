China’s Defence Minister, Li Shangfu, embarks on a six-day visit to Russia and Belarus, demonstrating a strong show of support amidst Western attempts to isolate these two allies. The visit highlights the ongoing effort by China and Russia to align their foreign policies, aiming to challenge the Western-led liberal-democratic world order.

During his trip, Li is scheduled to deliver a significant address at the Moscow Conference on International Security, where defence leaders from various nations will convene to discuss critical security aspects. The conference aims to explore ways to restore constructive international cooperation in the context of aggressive claims by Euro-Atlantic elites for world domination.

Li’s visit to Russia also emphasizes the robust and strategic communication between Chinese and Russian leaders. Both countries have engaged in high-level exchanges on issues of bilateral cooperation and joint concerns. The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia, as declared in a joint statement by Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, continues to thrive in the new era.

Following the conference, Li will venture into Belarus, a vital ally of Russia. Belarus played a role in last year’s invasion, and Li’s visit symbolizes China’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with a close Russian partner. The visit includes meetings with Belarussian state and military leaders, as well as visits to military facilities.

China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the conflict, refraining from taking sides militarily. However, China has consistently supported Russia in international forums, opposing Western condemnation of the Ukraine invasion. While China remains firm in its stance, it also emphasizes its commitment to not providing arms to either side of the war.

As China and Russia strengthen their alliance and challenge the Western-led world order, questions arise about the potential economic and reputational costs associated with their actions. Critics argue that the alignment of these two formidable powers could disrupt the global balance of power. However, supporters argue that this growing alliance provides an alternative narrative and redefines the international political landscape.

FAQs:

1. How does China support Russia and Belarus?

China maintains robust economic, diplomatic, and trade ties with Russia and has consistently backed Russia in international forums regarding the Ukraine invasion. However, China refrains from providing military arms to either side in the conflict.

2. What is the purpose of Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia and Belarus?

Li Shangfu’s visit reaffirms China’s support for Russia and Belarus amidst Western attempts to isolate them. It also underscores the ongoing alignment of China and Russia’s foreign policies to challenge the Western-led liberal-democratic world order.

3. How do China and Russia communicate strategically?

Chinese and Russian leaders engage in orderly high-level exchanges, discussing extensive topics related to bilateral cooperation and areas of joint concern. This strategic communication helps foster the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

4. What is the potential impact of the China-Russia alliance on the global balance of power?

Critics express concerns that the growing alliance between China and Russia could disrupt the global balance of power. Supporters argue that it provides an alternative narrative and redefines the international political landscape. The long-term economic and reputational costs of this alliance remain uncertain.