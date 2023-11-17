China’s Defense Minister Creates Speculation with Mysterious Absence from Vietnam Meeting

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, raised eyebrows as he unexpectedly pulled out of a meeting with Vietnamese defense leaders last week, leaving many to wonder about his prolonged absence from the public eye. The meeting, which was scheduled to discuss defense cooperation between Vietnam and China, was postponed after Beijing informed Hanoi that Li had a “health condition.”

This sudden cancellation and the reasons behind it shed light on the enigmatic nature of Chinese elite politics. Li’s absence follows the unexplained replacement of Foreign Minister Qin Gang in July, as well as a reshuffling of leadership within the People’s Liberation Army’s elite Rocket Force. These developments have sparked questions about the decision-making processes of China’s leadership.

Officials from China’s State Council Information Office, defense ministry, and foreign ministry have yet to provide any comment regarding the Vietnam event. Similarly, the Vietnamese embassy in Beijing has not responded to requests for comment. However, an unnamed U.S. official confirmed awareness of Li’s cancelled meetings with the Vietnamese.

Li’s absence has not gone unnoticed by observers. A tweet from U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on September 8th highlighted the disappearance of key Chinese officials. The embassy post read, “First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn’t been seen in public for two weeks. Who’s going to win this unemployment race? China’s youth or Xi’s cabinet?”

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, is responsible for defense diplomacy and does not directly command combat forces. Unlike the foreign minister, Li maintains a lower public profile and receives less coverage in state media. His disappearance, following so closely after Qin’s absence, underscores the secrecy and opaqueness of Chinese elite politics.

Li’s absence from public view is part of a broader pattern of mysterious behavior within Chinese leadership. In 2018, Li was sanctioned by the U.S. for purchasing weapons from Rosoboronexport, Russia’s largest arms exporter. Chinese officials have repeatedly called for the lifting of these sanctions to facilitate better military discussions between the two nations. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attempted to engage in talks with Li during a defense conference in June but only managed a brief handshake.

While Li is mainly responsible for defense diplomacy, his previous roles within the military have been significant. In 2016, he was named deputy commander of the military’s Strategic Support Force, tasked with advancing space and cyber warfare capabilities. Later, he headed the military’s procurement unit before assuming the role of defense minister.

Li’s disappearance and the lack of information surrounding it exemplify the opacity of Chinese elite politics under President Xi Jinping. The Chinese leadership seems unconcerned about explaining its decisions to the world, leaving many to speculate on the motives behind the prolonged absence of key officials.

