The recent passing of former Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, has left a void in the political landscape of China. During his tenure, Li made significant contributions to the country’s development, leaving behind a legacy that should be remembered and celebrated.

Li was known for his instrumental role in driving the Belt and Road Initiative, a strategy aimed at fostering trade and economic integration across Asia, Europe, and Africa. His efforts towards seeking economic stability during challenging times, such as the accelerating changes occurring in the world, the Covid-19 epidemic, and economic downturn, were commendable.

Li’s unyielding support for the leadership of the party, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core, was a testament to his dedication and commitment to the country. Even after his retirement in March, Li remained steadfast in his support for Xi and continued to work towards the party’s goals.

Under Li’s leadership, China witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors, including the promotion of the private economy, attracting foreign investment, and streamlining government procedures. His pragmatic approach and encouragement of economic reform were highly regarded.

However, as with any leader, Li faced challenges and obstacles along the way. He was often perceived as a moderate voice within the party leadership, whose influence may have been overshadowed over time. Yet, his passing marks a significant loss for those advocating for a more inclusive and balanced leadership.

Li’s dedication to improving China’s business environment was well-known. His efforts to invite entrepreneurs to share their perspectives and actively seek their involvement spoke volumes about his commitment to fostering a conducive atmosphere for economic growth.

As we reflect on Li Keqiang’s life and accomplishments, it is crucial to remember that his contributions extend beyond his political career. He leaves behind a loving wife, Cheng Hong, and their daughter, as well as a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Li Keqiang’s passing is a loss not only for China but also for the international community. His visionary leadership and dedication to the country’s progress will continue to inspire future generations. As we pay our respects and offer our condolences, let us also honor his legacy by striving to build a better and more prosperous world.