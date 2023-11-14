China’s Chongqing Embraces Gender Equality in Maternity Benefits

China’s Chongqing municipality has taken a significant step towards gender equality by removing the requirement for marriage certificates to claim maternity benefits. The announcement, made by the city’s medical security authority on its official WeChat account, is part of a broader effort to encourage women to have children and address the country’s declining birth rate.

Other provinces, including Guizhou, Shaanxi, Hunan, and Jiangsu, have also eliminated similar restrictions on maternity subsidies for unmarried women. It is widely recognized that marriage rates have a direct impact on the number of newborns, as government policies have historically made it difficult for single women to start families.

China’s fertility rate, already one of the lowest in the world, dropped to a record low of 1.09 in 2022. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including the high cost of childcare, career obstacles for women, gender discrimination, and a growing reluctance to marry.

Societal expectations of women as primary caregivers remain prevalent throughout the country. However, an increasing number of Chinese women are challenging these traditional stereotypes and opting for different life paths. They prioritize personal and professional fulfillment over conforming to societal norms.

Moreover, factors like low consumer confidence and concerns about the state of China’s economy also contribute to the hesitation among young Chinese to marry and have children.

To further promote marriage and childbearing, a county in eastern China recently introduced a “reward” program. Couples with brides aged 25 or younger are offered a cash incentive of 1,000 yuan ($137) as an encouragement for “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing.”

Chongqing’s decision to remove the marriage requirement for maternity benefits signals a progressive shift towards recognizing the rights and choices of women. By eliminating this barrier, the municipality aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all individuals, regardless of their marital status, to embark on the journey of parenthood.

Sources: Reuters, Beijing newsroom.