China’s Censors Call for Caution in Mourning Li Keqiang

China’s government has issued instructions to the media and government WeChat accounts, urging them to exercise caution when praising the late former Premier, Li Keqiang. In preparation for his cremation, censors are on the alert for any “overly effusive” comments that may disguise criticism of President Xi Jinping.

The leaked instructions, revealed by the China Digital Times, emphasize the need to report information about Li’s death using content exclusively from state-run Xinhua, CCTV, or the People’s Daily. They also include directives to monitor the comments section closely.

The warning against “effusive comments” highlights concerns that seemingly praising remarks might actually serve as a form of criticism. Chinese censors are well aware of internet users’ tendency to utilize code language, homophones, “typos,” and slang to express dissent without being detected by the state.

Dealing with the death of political leaders is a sensitive issue in China, as it has historically been linked to political upheaval. An example of this is the 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy protests that followed the death of reformist leader Hu Yaobang. Similar restrictions were imposed by government censors last year following the passing of former President Jiang Zemin.

Li Keqiang, who passed away at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack, will be cremated on Thursday, with flags flown at half-mast. The Xinhua news agency described him as an “outstanding” leader and announced that his remains were transferred from Shanghai to Beijing in a special flight.

Li’s political legacy, characterized by his pro-reform agenda, contrasts significantly with President Xi’s consolidation of personal power. While Xi has reversed many aspects of China’s economic opening, Li’s influence waned over the years, and he did not pursue an unprecedented third term as premier.

Internet users’ comments have reportedly included the phrase, “the Yangtze and the Yellow River won’t flow backwards.” This famous saying of Li’s, promising the continuation of reforms in China, has been interpreted by some as a subtle critique of Xi’s agenda. Other remarks have suggested that the users wished Xi, rather than Li, had passed away, often accompanied by sharing the song “Too Bad It Wasn’t You” by Malaysian singer Fish Leong, according to China Digital Times.

Li’s sudden death adds to the economic challenges China is currently facing, particularly in its real estate market, which accounts for about 30 percent of the country’s GDP. The industry is experiencing a significant downturn, impacting the aspirations of many individuals to accumulate wealth through property investments. People are growing increasingly frustrated as their investments remain stagnant due to a widespread credit crunch.

“The mass mourning of Li Keqiang represents the mourning of a China that could have been,” commented Yaqiu Wang, research director for China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong at Freedom House. “It not only expresses sympathy for a leader who aimed to improve China but failed, but also signifies discontent with Xi and a sense of despair about China’s future.”