Beijing Devastated by Record-Breaking Rainfall: Unprecedented Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway

Beijing, the capital city of China, has been rocked by the most severe rainfall it has witnessed in 140 years, causing significant devastation and claiming the lives of at least 20 individuals. From Saturday to Wednesday, the city recorded a staggering 744.8mm (29.3 inches) of rainfall, surpassing the highest recorded amount since 1891, as reported by the Beijing Meteorological Bureau.

This catastrophic event can be attributed to the passage of Typhoon Doksuri, which battered southern Chinese provinces before moving northwards to Beijing. The typhoon made landfall in Xiamen and Quanzhou on Monday, wreaking havoc and leading to severe flooding in the capital city, according to the NASA Earth Observatory. The impacts of the storm were far-reaching, causing substantial damage to infrastructure and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for their safety.

The consequences of the torrential downpour have been felt beyond Beijing itself. Other regions in northern China, as well as those along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, also experienced extreme rainfall, exacerbating the devastating situation. The state news agency Xinhua reported that in addition to the capital, more than 31,000 people were evacuated from their homes, and construction work was forced to come to a halt.

In response to the disaster, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for urgent and concerted efforts in search and rescue operations, as well as flood control and disaster relief. He emphasized the importance of providing medical treatment to the injured and extending support and solace to the families of the deceased. The gravity of the situation prompted Beijing to issue a red alert for floods, which has now been lifted as major rivers have receded below the warning level, according to Xinhua.

This historic event serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of even the most developed cities to the forces of nature. It underscores the crucial need for robust preparedness and effective disaster management systems to mitigate the impacts of such extreme weather events. The record-breaking rainfall in Beijing will undoubtedly have long-lasting effects on the affected communities, necessitating continued support and aid to facilitate their recovery.

FAQ

1. What is a red alert for floods?

A red alert for floods is a warning issued by authorities in times of severe flooding. It signifies the highest level of alertness and urges residents to take immediate action to ensure their safety.

2. How does Typhoon Doksuri impact Beijing?

Typhoon Doksuri, after battering southern Chinese provinces, moved northwards and caused severe flooding in Beijing. The heavy rainfall associated with the typhoon led to significant damage to infrastructure and displacement of thousands of residents.

3. What are the key areas affected by the record-breaking rainfall?

Apart from Beijing, the extreme rainfall also impacted northern China and regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers. These areas experienced significant flooding and its associated consequences.

4. How many people were evacuated from their homes?

More than 31,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Beijing alone due to the severe flooding caused by the heavy rainfall.

Sources:

– [Beijing Meteorological Bureau](https://en.bjmb.gov.cn/)

– [NASA Earth Observatory](https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/)