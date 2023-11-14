US Navy Calls for Action Against China’s Provocative Actions in South China Sea

In a recent statement, the commander of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, emphasized the need to challenge and confront China’s “aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea. The commander’s remarks come in light of a recent incident where a Chinese coast guard vessel used water cannons against a Philippine boat carrying supplies to troops stationed on a shoal in the disputed region.

Vice Admiral Thomas assured the Philippines of U.S. support in the face of shared challenges in the area, emphasizing the presence of U.S. forces in the region. The Seventh Fleet, the largest of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed fleets, maintains a significant operational presence with a multitude of ships, aircraft, and personnel spanning a vast area in the Indo-Pacific region.

The commander stressed the importance of pushing back against China’s provocative actions, highlighting the need to challenge and operate in what he describes as a “grey zone” where boundaries are being eroded. While not specifically identifying the Philippines, the commander expressed a desire to better understand the challenges faced by countries in the region and offer assistance in addressing these concerns.

China’s assertive behavior in the South China Sea has become a contentious issue, as it continues to build militarized islands and make sweeping territorial claims that overlap with the exclusive economic zones of neighboring countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. The ruling of an international arbitration tribunal in 2016 invalidated China’s claims, but the country has remained steadfast in its stance.

The U.S. Navy’s call for action highlights the growing concern over China’s actions in the South China Sea and the need for an international response. As tensions rise in the region, it becomes paramount for nations to assert their rights and push back against any encroachments on their sovereignty.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the grey zone referenced by Vice Admiral Thomas? The grey zone refers to an area of conflict situated between traditional warfare and peaceful international relations, where states engage in actions that fall short of open conflict but still challenge the status quo. What are the exclusive economic zones (EEZs)? Exclusive economic zones are maritime areas extending up to 200 nautical miles from a country’s coastline, within which the country has special rights for the exploration and use of marine resources. Are there any international efforts to address China’s assertive behavior in the South China Sea? Several countries, including the U.S., have voiced concerns over China’s actions in the South China Sea. There have been discussions about strengthening regional alliances and promoting freedom of navigation in the disputed waters.

(Source: Reuters)