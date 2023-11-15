Zoo Refutes Claims of Bears Being Humans in Costume

As a popular zoo in eastern China faces allegations that some of its bears are actually humans in disguise, the management has come forward to dismiss such claims. The controversy began when images of one of Hangzhou Zoo’s sun bears standing upright in its enclosure surfaced online, leading to rampant speculation.

While it is not uncommon for bears to stand on their hind legs for better visibility, social media users were quick to suggest that the bear in question was a zoo employee masquerading as an animal. However, Hangzhou Zoo has categorically denied these accusations.

In a post from the zoo’s social media account, Angela, a Malaysian sun bear, firmly refuted the claims, stating, “Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well.” The zoo emphasized that sun bears, although smaller and having a different appearance, are indeed genuine bears found in southeast Asia.

The Hangzhou Daily newspaper reported, “Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise’.” Critics pointed out that the bear’s posture seemed more upright than that of an average person, with some even stating that it appeared to be wearing a leather jacket.

To clarify further, sun bears are relatively small, standing at a maximum height of 1.3 meters (just over 4 feet) on their hind legs. This size is significantly smaller compared to larger bear species such as grizzlies, which can reach up to 2.8 meters (9 feet) in height, according to the zoo.

As rumors continued to circulate, a spokesperson for Hangzhou Zoo addressed the issue in an audio recording on WeChat, ensuring the public that the animal in question was indeed real. The spokesperson emphasized that a reputable state-run facility would never engage in such deceptive practices. Additionally, they pointed out that a human wearing a bear suit would not be able to endure the extreme temperatures, reaching 40°C (104°F) during summer, inside the enclosure.

To further dispel any doubts, Hangzhou Zoo has arranged visits for journalists to witness the sun bears up close and directly observe their authenticity. The zoo’s initiative aims to provide concrete evidence and put an end to the unfounded allegations.

While this incident raises questions about animal impersonation, it is essential to maintain trust in reputable zoos that prioritize the well-being and conservation of animal species. Allegations of dogs disguised as wolves or donkeys painted as zebras have emerged in other Chinese zoos, highlighting the need for increased scrutiny in the industry.