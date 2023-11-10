China Takes on the Dual Role of Debt Collector and Funder of Infrastructure Projects

China has emerged as the world’s largest debt collector, as its outstanding loans from developing nations reach an estimated $1.1tn to $1.5tn, according to a recent report. A significant portion of China’s overseas lending portfolio is now directed towards financially distressed countries, with approximately 80% of its lending supporting nations in the global south.

China’s prominence in the realm of international debt collection began in 2017 when it became the world’s largest bilateral lender. The country’s development banks alone have issued nearly $500bn in loans between 2008 and 2021. While this lending predates China’s belt and road initiative (BRI), the flagship program has played a significant role in mobilizing investment in developing nations.

A new study conducted by researchers at William & Mary’s AidData research lab reveals that China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is now navigating the complexities of serving as an international debt collector and a bilateral funder of major infrastructure projects. Chinese state-backed banks have contributed to the construction of railways in Kenya, power plants in Cambodia, and numerous other ventures across the globe.

However, as the debts owed to Chinese lenders have escalated, so too have the number of suspended or canceled projects. With a substantial portion of lending directed towards financially vulnerable countries, Beijing is growing increasingly concerned about the risks of defaults. In fact, in June, Zambia reached a historic agreement to restructure its $6.3bn debt, with two-thirds of the amount owed to the Export-Import Bank of China.

To mitigate the potential fallout from defaults, Chinese policymakers have implemented measures such as reducing loans for infrastructure projects while increasing emergency lending. In recent years, infrastructure project lending accounted for over 60% of China’s loan portfolio. However, by 2021, this share dropped to just above 30%, with emergency lending comprising nearly 60%.

The researchers behind the report note that China is increasingly adopting the role of an international crisis manager. By providing a safety net for countries in financial distress, China aims to protect its highly exposed creditors. Yet, in an attempt to further mitigate risk, Chinese lenders have also raised penalties for late repayments, a move that may negatively affect borrower relationships.

While the specific terms and conditions of Chinese loans often lack transparency, economists estimate that Chinese government loans to low-income countries typically carry a 2% interest rate, surpassing the 1.54% norm for the World Bank’s concessional loans. The report reveals that Chinese lenders have increased the maximum penalty interest rate for late repayments from 3% to 8.7% between the early years and the later period of the belt and road initiative.

Despite the challenges, China remains committed to safeguarding its flagship global infrastructure initiative. The country is currently engaged in a “rescue mission” to minimize debt distress. However, the Chinese government is simultaneously playing the long game by implementing loan repayment safeguards to futureproof the belt and road initiative.

China’s evolving role as a debt collector poses complex challenges and opportunities for the nation. While debt collection might not win the country any popularity contests, China is determined to maintain its position as a key player in global development and infrastructure projects.