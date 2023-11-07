China Takes on the Role of International Debt Collector Amid Growing Concerns

China has established itself as the world’s largest debt collector as the money owed to the country by developing nations has skyrocketed to an estimated $1.1tn (£889bn) to $1.5tn. Primarily focused on countries in financial distress, approximately 80% of China’s overseas lending portfolio in the global south is currently supporting struggling economies.

The rise of China’s debt collection status can be attributed to its position as the world’s top bilateral lender since 2017. With significant contributions from its development banks over the past decade, China has issued nearly $500bn in loans between 2008 and 2021, financing various infrastructure projects and investments in developing countries. The flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has played a crucial role in mobilizing substantial investments during this period.

However, a recent report by researchers at the AidData research lab at William & Mary has shed light on China’s evolving role. In addition to being a major lender, China now faces the challenges of being an international debt collector, grappling with the growing number of defaults and suspended projects. The study analyzed over 20,000 projects in 165 low- and middle-income countries and discovered a direct correlation between mounting debts to Chinese lenders and the increased cancellation or suspension of projects.

To address the risk of defaults, Chinese policymakers have implemented measures such as reducing loans for infrastructure projects and increasing emergency lending. Infrastructure project lending accounted for over 60% of China’s loan portfolio in 2015, but this figure has dropped to just over 30% in 2021. Meanwhile, emergency lending has risen to nearly 60%.

While China strives to mitigate future defaults and stabilize the situation, the country has also faced public dissatisfaction. The increased penalties for late repayments have strained China’s relationships with borrowers, resulting in a decline in public approval ratings in low- and middle-income countries. Notwithstanding the challenges, China remains committed to its global infrastructure initiative and has put forth safeguards to future-proof the Belt and Road Initiative against potential risks.

As China continues its “rescue mission,” it is evident that the country is playing the long game. The government’s strategies are aimed at protecting its investments while finding a balance as the world’s largest official debt collector. With its growing influence in global finance, China’s actions have far-reaching implications for the developing nations it supports and the international financial landscape as a whole.