China Strengthens Ties with Developing Nations as It Emerges as a Global Leader

China’s efforts to deepen its ties with the Global South were on display once again as it upgraded its relationship with Zambia to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. This move follows the recent elevation of China’s partnership with Venezuela to an “all-weather” alliance. These developments reflect China’s ambitions to position itself as a global leader and its growing influence in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

In an era where developing countries are collectively rising, China seeks to ensure that the interests of the Global South are represented in the international order. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized this point when he stated that the rise of developing countries is an irreversible trend of the times. His Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema, expressed appreciation for China’s role in reshaping the global order to give the Global South its rightful place.

China’s pursuit of alliances such as the “all-weather” partnership with Venezuela signifies its determination to maintain close relations with its allies despite changes in the international situation. These alliances are granted to only a select few nations and demonstrate China’s commitment to supporting its partners unconditionally.

To achieve its goal of shaping a system aligning with its interests, China recognizes the importance of garnering international support and enhancing its ability to influence global discourse. By forging closer ties with developing nations, China can solidify its position as a great power and exert more influence on global affairs.

China’s engagement with the Global South is not limited to political partnerships. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese state banks have provided financing for infrastructure projects in developing countries. Chinese companies have also been involved in various sectors, including the construction of factories, mines, hotels, and casinos. In exchange for these investments, China gains access to natural resources and diplomatic support from many Global South countries on critical issues, such as territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

However, it is important to note that the increasing dependence on development loans from China and other lenders has led some countries, like Zambia, to face significant debt challenges. While the investments have the potential to drive economic development, countries must carefully manage their debt levels to avoid potential crises.

China’s outreach efforts extend beyond political and economic spheres. For instance, the recent appointment of a new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan is a significant move in the direction of providing support and engagement to the Taliban government seeking international recognition.

In the case of Cambodia, China has cultivated a close relationship over the years. Chinese institutions hold a significant portion of Cambodia’s foreign debt, and the country has supported China on various contentious issues at international forums. During talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, they further emphasized the existing friendship between their nations and discussed plans to enhance cooperation.

The United States has expressed concerns about China’s expanding influence in Cambodia, particularly in relation to the development of a naval facility with Chinese assistance. However, China and Cambodia have consistently denied the presence of a Chinese military base in the country.

China’s diplomatic strategy under President Xi has undergone significant changes. While there is a long-term goal of becoming the number one country globally, China’s near-term objective is to lead the Global South. Through cultivating closer relationships with developing nations, China aims to establish itself as a leader that champions the interests of the Global South on the international stage.

