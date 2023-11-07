China’s Golden Week Fails to Deliver Expected Economic Recovery

China’s Golden Week holiday concluded with disappointing travel and spending data, indicating a weaker-than-expected recovery in consumption and a broader economic slump. Despite seeing a 4.1% increase in trips compared to pre-pandemic levels, the total number of 826 million trips fell short of the government’s forecast of 896 million. Additionally, tourist spending grew only 1.5% to reach 753.43 billion yuan ($103 billion), missing the projected 782.5 billion yuan ($107 billion).

Travel to and from mainland China also fell short. The average number of daily border crossings during Golden Week was 85.1% of the 2019 volume, lower than the predicted 1.58 million. These statistics suggest that the services recovery has decelerated, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. They also pointed out the need for additional policy easing to support further recovery in consumption and services amid a property downturn and dampened confidence.

The data from Alipay, China’s largest payment app, revealed that outbound travelers using its payment services amounted to only 80% of the level in 2019. While average spending per person slightly increased, reaching 105% of the 2019 level, the pace of recovery in China’s consumption sector has been underwhelming. This is a cause for concern not only for China but also for tourism-dependent businesses globally, as Chinese visitors were the highest-spending travelers before the pandemic.

Citi analysts attributed the weaker-than-expected rebound in travel to dissipation of pent-up demand, weakening spending power due to economic slowdown, and changing travel patterns. Interestingly, two trends emerged among younger travelers during the holiday season – “reverse tourism” to off-the-beaten-track destinations and exploration of farmers’ markets as part of “city walks.” These trends demonstrate a preference for high-quality experiences rather than traditional sightseeing with large crowds.

China’s box office also experienced a downturn, with movie ticket sales reaching multi-year lows of 2.7 billion yuan ($370 million) during Golden Week. This marked a 39% decrease from 2019 levels. The underwhelming performance was attributed to softer-than-expected movie content and the fact that many people chose to travel rather than visit theaters.

In addition, the recovery in domestic consumption unrelated to Golden Week also fell short of expectations. Tesla, for instance, reported a 10.9% decline in sales of China-made electric vehicles in September compared to the previous year. The data suggests that despite efforts to stimulate economic growth, China’s consumption sector still faces challenges and may require further policy interventions.