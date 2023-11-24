China Asserts Its Sovereignty Amidst Joint Drills by US and Philippines near Taiwan

China’s leadership has issued a stern warning to the United States and the Philippines regarding their recent joint military exercises near Taiwan, emphasizing the need to respect its sovereignty. The drills, code-named Manila-Washington, have sparked concerns in Beijing over potential threats to its authority in the region.

Chinese officials have stressed the importance of upholding the principles of international law and respecting the territorial integrity of nations. They underscored that any actions perceived as encroaching upon China’s sovereignty in the Taiwan Strait would be met with a resolute response.

The joint drills, which involve naval exercises and coordination between the US and Philippine forces, have caused tensions between China and the participating nations. While the US and the Philippines have justified their actions as routine military exercises aimed at strengthening regional security, China views them as provocative maneuvers that challenge its sovereignty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized his intention to protect China’s national interests and maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait. The drills near Taiwan are perceived by Chinese authorities as a direct challenge to their authority, diminishing prospects for peaceful cross-strait relations.

