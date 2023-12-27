New Regulations in China to Crack Down on Online Posting of Military Photos

Seoul, South Korea – In a recent development, the Chinese government has issued a stern warning to amateur military enthusiasts, commonly known as “military fans,” regarding the posting of photos online. It has been observed that these enthusiasts have been capturing and disseminating images of new People’s Liberation Army (PLA) equipment, including military ships and aircraft. However, the Ministry of State Security has now declared that such activities severely endanger national military security and are illegal.

The Ministry’s statement, titled “This is a cool hobby, but you must be very careful,” emphasizes that individuals who illegally obtain information related to national defense and share it on the internet could face imprisonment for up to seven years. Repeat offenders will face severe penalties, whereas first-time or occasional violators may receive a warning.

China’s focus on national security has heightened in recent times, particularly amid escalating tensions with the United States. Earlier this year, the Ministry of State Security launched a social media account to raise awareness among citizens about the risks associated with exposing China’s secrets to the outside world. This initiative also urged people to join the fight against espionage.

One major concern highlighted by the Ministry’s statement is the potential compromise of security related to aircraft carriers. Notably, China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has been subject to intense scrutiny by amateur enthusiasts. Its construction progress, as well as operational and technical details, have been documented and shared online. This has drawn attention to the need for stricter regulations to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive military information.

The Fujian, currently being outfitted at a Shanghai shipyard, has attracted attention due to its proximity to flight paths of the Pudong Shanghai International Airport. Earlier this year, video footage posted on Weibo, allegedly captured from a passenger plane, revealed the carrier’s advanced electromagnetic catapult system being tested. These images allowed Western analysts to monitor the progress of the PLA Navy’s carrier program.

In a separate incident, a military enthusiast named Mr. Luo was sentenced to one year in prison for photographing the Fujian carrier using a drone capable of capturing high-resolution images. This case serves as a warning to others who may consider engaging in similar activities.

While China is not alone in its concerns about the posting of sensitive military photos, with the United States also implementing regulations, the Chinese government remains determined to safeguard its national security interests. As tensions persist between China and the United States, it is expected that stricter measures will continue to be implemented to counter potential threats posed by the unauthorized sharing of military information online.

FAQs:

1. What is the purpose of the new regulations in China?

The new regulations aim to crackdown on the posting of military photos online by amateur enthusiasts, as this activity is deemed to severely endanger national military security.

2. What are the potential consequences for individuals who violate these regulations?

Repeat violators could face imprisonment for up to seven years, while first-time or occasional offenders may receive a warning.

3. Why is the posting of photos of aircraft carriers a particular concern?

Aircraft carriers, such as China’s Fujian, are considered vital military assets, and the unauthorized disclosure of their construction progress, operational details, and technical specifications can compromise national security.

4. How does the United States handle the posting of military photos?

The United States has regulations in place that restrict the capturing of images of designated military installations and equipment. Violators could face up to a year in prison.

5. What is the motive behind the Chinese government’s focus on national security?

The Chinese government has become increasingly committed to safeguarding national security in various sectors, especially in light of rising tensions with the United States. This has prompted the launch of initiatives to raise awareness among citizens and counter potential espionage threats.

