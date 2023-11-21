China Urges Argentina to Maintain Relations Despite Political Shift

China has issued a statement warning Argentina against severing ties, in response to the election of a right-wing libertarian president-elect who has expressed intentions of not engaging with communist nations. Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei has been openly critical of China, comparing the Chinese government to an “assassin” and suggesting that the Chinese people lack freedom.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that the relationship between China and Argentina had been developing positively and cutting ties with countries like China and Brazil would be a “serious mistake” for Argentina. This sharp contrast in China policy between Milei and the outgoing president, Alberto Fernandez, is noteworthy. Fernandez had visited Beijing last month and hailed China as a “true friend” of Argentina, expressing a commitment to collaboration through international frameworks like the G20 and BRICS.

Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister in the Milei administration, has stated that Argentina will not seek to join the BRICS grouping, which includes China and Russia. Furthermore, Mondino mentioned that Argentina would curtail interaction with the governments of China and Brazil and prioritize transparent trade deals over secret negotiations.

In response to these developments, China has emphasized the economic complementarity and cooperation potential between the two nations. Chinese state media has downplayed Milei’s fiery comments about China, but also cautioned that Argentina could be the one losing out if it cuts itself off from the Chinese market.

