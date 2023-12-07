China Urges Caution in Response to Italy’s Withdrawal from Belt and Road Plan

China has voiced its concerns over the negative portrayal of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) following Italy’s decision to withdraw from the global infrastructure project. Italy, the only major Western power to have participated in the initiative, has notified China of its intention to exit the project in 2024.

While the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not directly address Italy’s withdrawal, it issued a statement condemning the “smearing and undermining of cooperation on the joint construction of the Belt and Road.” The ministry spokesperson emphasized China’s opposition to actions that lead to confrontation and division among nations.

The BRI, proposed by China, aims to enhance global connectivity by investing in extensive infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and ports. Spanning across more than 100 countries, the initiative is a key component of President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy vision.

Critics of the project view it as a means for China to expand its geopolitical influence, often highlighting concerns over unsustainable debts imposed on participating countries. Additionally, there are fears that China may exploit the initiative to gain access to crucial technologies and infrastructure.

Italy’s decision to join the BRI in 2019 made it the first G7 nation to participate in the project. However, opinions within the Italian leadership have shifted, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressing doubts about the clear benefits of the initiative for Italy.

Italian authorities formally notified China of their plan to withdraw on December 3. Despite this, Italy also expressed its desire to maintain strong ties with China following its exit from the Belt and Road Initiative. An Italian government source stated that despite other G7 nations having closer relations with China, Italy intends to uphold excellent relations with the country.

