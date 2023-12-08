China’s Fiscal Policy to Drive Economic Recovery Amid Global Slowdown

China’s commitment to bolstering its economic recovery remains steadfast as it plans to cautiously strengthen its fiscal policy in the coming year. The country’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, has emphasized the need for proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies to stimulate domestic demand and enhance economic vitality.

Amid a global slowdown in growth, China has faced a decline in demand for its goods throughout the year. Various factors, including a struggling property market, sluggish global growth, and geopolitical tensions, have contributed to the loss of momentum in the world’s second-largest economy. Concerns have been raised about Beijing’s ability to achieve a robust post-pandemic recovery under these circumstances.

Despite a surprise increase in exports, economists caution that relying solely on supply-side policies may not be sufficient to generate enduring results. They highlight the importance of addressing the weak external demand to ensure a more sustainable recovery.

While fiscal stimulus may not be the sole solution to China’s economic challenges, moderate strengthening of fiscal policy can play a crucial role in driving the recovery forward. By improving the quality and efficiency of fiscal measures and adopting a flexible and effective monetary policy, China aims to consolidate and enhance the upward trend of an ailing recovery.

In a symposium chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the importance of preventing and defusing risks was also emphasized. This further underscores China’s commitment to revitalizing its economy and restoring stability in the face of adversity.

As China charts its path towards economic resurgence, policymakers are aware that their efforts must be underpinned by both caution and pragmatism. The balance between proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies ensures stability while fostering an environment conducive to growth.

