Newly Forged Alliances: China and Vietnam Strengthen Ties, Explore Collaborative Endeavors

In a historic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leaders have embarked on a path to fortify their partnership and establish a “shared future” community between the two nations. This momentous decision has paved the way for closer coordination and collaboration in various domains, indicating a significant step forward in their relationship.

During his visit to Vietnam, President Xi Jinping, at a meeting with Vietnam’s parliament chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, announced the establishment of a strategic China-Vietnam community. This union signifies the commitment to enhance and upgrade China-Vietnam relations, setting the stage for deeper cooperation and shared prosperity.

The phrase “shared future,” although linguistically nuanced when translated to Vietnamese and English, conveys the essence of destiny and underscored the strategic choices made by both parties. As economic neighbors, China and Vietnam have experienced differences in the past, particularly concerning the South China Sea. However, this recent development highlights the willingness of both nations to cooperate and move towards mutual growth.

While the pacts signed during this visit encompass a range of sectors, including railways and telecoms, they carry more symbolic weight than tangible outcomes. As China and the United States vie for influence in Vietnam, these agreements serve as a diplomatic achievement for the country. However, experts and diplomats caution that the actual impact of these deals may be limited.

The co-operation pacts encompass possibilities for investment in rail links, security, telecoms, and digital data collaboration. Although specific details have not been disclosed to the public, experts believe that the agreements concerning the digital economy may open avenues for China’s support in building a 5G network in Vietnam and investments in undersea infrastructure. Both sides stand to benefit from exploring opportunities in areas such as telecoms infrastructure, satellite ground tracking stations, and data centers.

It is noteworthy, however, that certain significant items were conspicuously absent from the long list of deals signed. Notably, no agreement was reached on rare earths, despite President Xi’s call for broader cooperation in critical minerals. Vietnam is estimated to possess the world’s second-largest deposits of rare earths after China, with substantial mines situated in regions set to benefit from the recent rail network deals. As China dominates the supply of rare earths, their elusive technology remains closely guarded.

Vietnam, with strict rules on the export of rare earth ores, seeks to process these valuable resources domestically. However, technological limitations often impede their efforts. This issue underscores the complexity surrounding the sharing of technology and further collaboration in this crucial area.

As China and Vietnam usher in a new era of strengthened ties, the future appears ripe with possibilities. The establishment of a “shared future” community fosters an environment of collaboration and mutual progress, serving as a stepping stone towards greater economic integration and diplomatic cooperation. While challenges remain, the willingness of both nations to move beyond their differences bodes well for their shared future.

FAQ

1. What does the “shared future” community entail?

The “shared future” community is a strategic choice made by China and Vietnam to strengthen their ties and promote the development of their relationship. It signifies a commitment to closer coordination, collaboration, and shared prosperity.

2. What sectors do the co-operation pacts cover?

The co-operation pacts encompass various sectors, including railways, telecoms, and digital data co-operation. While specific details have not been disclosed, these agreements are expected to facilitate investments and technological collaboration in these areas.

3. Was there any agreement on rare earths?

No deal was announced on rare earths during the recent visit. Vietnam possesses significant deposits of rare earths, but the sharing of technology and cooperation in this area remains elusive. China’s dominance in the supply of rare earths adds to the complexity of reaching an agreement.