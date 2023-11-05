China and Venezuela Strengthen Bilateral Ties with New Cooperation Agreements

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro have recently signed bilateral cooperation agreements during Maduro’s visit to Beijing. These agreements cover various sectors, including the economy, trade, tourism, science and technology, civil aviation, and aerospace. Both nations expressed their commitment to deepening their relationship and enhancing mutual trust.

China’s support for Venezuela is evident in its regular oil purchases, despite U.S. sanctions, and its financial assistance through loan-for-oil deals and investments. As the world’s largest oil importer, China plays a vital role in supporting Venezuela’s oil-rich economy. The total amount owed by Venezuela to China exceeds $10 billion, cementing China’s position as Venezuela’s largest creditor.

In a significant move, China has elevated its relationship with Venezuela to an “all-weather strategic partnership,” a designation typically reserved for select nations. This upgrade reflects the longstanding warm ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to common development.

During their meeting, President Xi acknowledged the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Venezuela, highlighting the strong historical foundation of their partnership.

Venezuela expressed its support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to enhance trade infrastructure and promote connectivity. As part of this initiative, Venezuela is seeking to deepen its cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks, such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group and the United Nations.

Both countries agreed to strengthen their collaboration in various areas, including aviation, aerospace, and legislative bodies. Additionally, China expressed its willingness to support the construction of special economic zones in Venezuela, further facilitating bilateral trade.

In conclusion, the recent cooperation agreements between China and Venezuela signify a commitment to mutual growth and development. China’s continued support for Venezuela, coupled with Venezuela’s potential contributions to initiatives like the BRICS energy agenda, demonstrates the importance of their strategic partnership.