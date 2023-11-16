New Measures Urged to Restore Stability on China-Myanmar Border

China has called for heightened security cooperation with Myanmar in order to restore stability on their shared border. The request comes as the conflict between government forces and armed groups in Myanmar continues to intensify. Nong Rong, an assistant foreign minister, was sent to Naypyidaw to address the escalating tensions and emphasize the need for quick action to protect Chinese residents, infrastructure, and personnel in the border region.

China, as a friendly neighbor, sincerely hopes for the prompt restoration of stability and development in Myanmar. They express support for all parties involved to resolve their differences within the constitutional and legal framework through dialogue. To this end, China urged Myanmar to cooperate in maintaining stability on the China-Myanmar border and take strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese border residents and their property. Additionally, efforts should be made to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in Myanmar.

The China-Myanmar shared border spans a distance of 2,000km (1,250 miles). Recent heavy fighting near the border has put Chinese residents and infrastructure at risk. While unverified reports suggest that homes in the Chinese border city of Ruili have been damaged by shelling, the Chinese government has not confirmed any casualties. The situation raises concerns for China’s economic interests in Myanmar, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative. The ongoing conflict could potentially delay a major railway project connecting China’s Yunnan province with Kyaukphyu in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

During his visit, Nong emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the two countries through their belt and road partnerships. He also inspected the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines, significant components of the belt and road project. These pipelines have the capacity to transport billions of cubic meters of natural gas and millions of tonnes of crude oil annually.

Nong’s discussions with Myanmar’s foreign minister and deputy foreign minister focused on promoting bilateral and international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation. The latter is an economic framework proposed by China in 2014, involving countries along the Lancang-Mekong River.

Furthermore, Nong pledged to continue the joint efforts between China and Myanmar in cracking down on cross-border cybercrime. Recent operations have successfully targeted cybercriminals, resulting in the transfer of numerous scam suspects back to Chinese authorities.

In summary, China’s urgent call for measures to restore stability on the China-Myanmar border highlights the need to protect the safety of Chinese residents and their assets in the region. While emphasizing support for Myanmar’s internal reconciliation through dialogue, China also underscores the importance of deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.