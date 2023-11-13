China Urges Cooperation with Myanmar to Ensure Border Stability

Amidst recent clashes between junta forces and insurgents near the China-Myanmar border, a Chinese official called on Myanmar to collaborate in maintaining stability. The military junta in Myanmar has been facing opposition from ethnic minority armies seeking self-determination. The Chinese official emphasized the importance of protecting the lives and property of Chinese border residents and strengthening the security of Chinese personnel in the region.

According to the Asia Times news site, a shell fired by the Myanmar military accidentally struck the Chinese side of the border, resulting in the death of a Chinese citizen and several injuries. China hopes that Myanmar will restore stability and encourages all parties involved to resolve their differences through dialogue and reconciliation.

Thailand is actively working to evacuate 162 of its nationals who are trapped by the fighting in Myanmar. Ever since a military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been engulfed in chaos following the expulsion of the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Pro-democracy insurgent groups have joined forces with ethnic minority guerrillas in their fight for greater autonomy against the junta forces.

While Western nations have condemned the Myanmar military and imposed sanctions, China and Russia have remained supportive of the military regime. China asserts its support for Myanmar’s pursuit of its own path and urges the international community to respect Myanmar’s sovereignty. The Chinese foreign ministry has closely monitored the conflict in Myanmar and has called for an immediate halt to the fighting to prevent further escalation.

During a recent visit to Myanmar, the Chinese official urged the strengthening of security measures for Chinese institutions and projects in the country. Additionally, the official visited a significant natural gas pipeline as part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure and energy network, which spans over 793 kilometers, connecting Ramree Island on the west coast of Myanmar with the Chinese border city of Ruili in Yunnan Province.

While stability on the China-Myanmar border remains a priority, cooperation between the two nations is crucial for maintaining peace in the region.

FAQ

What is the situation on the China-Myanmar border?

There has been a surge of fighting in Myanmar between junta forces and insurgent groups near the China-Myanmar border.

What is China’s stance on the conflict in Myanmar?

China has called on Myanmar to cooperate in maintaining stability and supports Myanmar in finding its own path. China urges the international community to respect Myanmar’s sovereignty.

Are there casualties from the conflict?

According to the Asia Times news site, a shell fired by the Myanmar military resulted in the death of a Chinese citizen and several injuries on the Chinese side of the border.

What is the current state of Myanmar’s government?

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in February 2021 ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

What is the position of Western nations and China regarding Myanmar’s military regime?

While Western governments have condemned the Myanmar military and imposed sanctions, China and Russia have been supportive of the military regime.

What efforts are being made to resolve the conflict?

China urges all parties involved to resolve their differences through dialogue and reconciliation, and to immediately halt the fighting to avoid further escalation.

Source: Reuters