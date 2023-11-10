China Urges Collaboration with Myanmar for Border Stability Amidst Armed Clashes

In the midst of armed clashes between various groups and the military government in Myanmar, China has called upon its neighbor to cooperate in order to maintain stability along their shared border. This appeal comes after armed groups, involved in the ongoing conflict, captured a strategic trading outpost.

On Monday, Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong visited Myanmar to discuss the situation which has led to the displacement of over 23,000 people, according to the United Nations. During his visit, Nong held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Than Shwe, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Lwin Oo.

During these discussions, Nong emphasized the importance of collaboration between Myanmar and China to ensure the safety and security of Chinese border residents. He urged Myanmar to take effective measures to strengthen the security of Chinese personnel operating in the area.

The recent seizure of the border town of Chinshwehaw by ethnic minority rebel groups has dealt a significant blow to Myanmar’s military government. Chinshwehaw serves as a vital conduit for the annual trade worth $1.8 billion between China and Myanmar. This development puts additional pressure on the military government, already grappling with opposition since the coup in February 2021 led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

China has further called for an immediate ceasefire in northern Myanmar, which is an area where a billion-dollar rail line is planned under Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative worth $1 trillion. The military government in Myanmar has recently conducted airstrikes on Laiza, a remote town near the Chinese border. Laiza is home to the Kachin Independence Army, a group that Naypyidaw claims has participated in attacks against their forces.

China has been a staunch supporter of Myanmar’s military government since the coup, urging Western countries that have implemented sanctions against military leaders to respect Myanmar’s sovereignty.

