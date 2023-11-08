China Calls for Peace and Compliance with International Law in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

China has joined the international community in urging Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians amidst its ongoing war against the Hamas militant group. In a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of self-defense while also highlighting the need to protect innocent lives. Wang further expressed China’s support for resolutions that promote peace and Palestinian-Israeli reconciliation.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its third week, China has called for the convening of a comprehensive international peace summit to facilitate peace talks and establish a roadmap towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The proposal aims to bring all relevant stakeholders to the table and formulate a clear timeline for peace. This diplomatic effort seeks to address the broader implications of the conflict, emphasizing that the choices made in this conflict impact the world at large.

While not directly mentioning Hamas, Wang’s statement underscores the significance of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Hamas, alongside Fatah, plays a significant political role in the Palestinian territories. China’s call for peace and compliance with international law applies to all parties involved, encouraging dialogue and a cessation of hostilities.

Foreign Minister Wang’s calls with Israeli and Palestinian officials come ahead of his visit to Washington, where he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The discussions aim to foster cooperation and explore potential solutions to the ongoing conflict. China’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian issue aligns with its broader commitment to multilateralism and sustaining peace in the international arena.

In conclusion, China’s call for peace and compliance with international humanitarian law in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict offers a fresh perspective on resolving the crisis. By emphasizing the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and seeking diplomatic solutions, China adds its voice to the international chorus urging an end to the violence and a path towards lasting peace.