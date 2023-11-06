As tensions rise in Gaza, Beijing’s special envoy, Zhai Jun, is expressing concern about the risk of a widening conflict and is determined to take action to promote dialogue and restore peace. While on a tour of the Middle East, Zhai Jun described the situation in Gaza as “very serious” and emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure a ceasefire.

China, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, is committed to doing whatever is necessary to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the violence. Zhai Jun firmly believes that responding to violence with more violence will only perpetuate a vicious cycle of revenge. Instead, he advocates for a diplomatic approach that fosters dialogue and understanding between all parties involved.

Recognizing the importance of international cooperation, China will continue to maintain close communication with all stakeholders in the region. Zhai Jun has already engaged in discussions with foreign ministers from Palestine and Israel, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union. These interactions aim to find a pathway for humanitarian aid and work towards establishing a sustainable ceasefire.

To address the urgent needs in Gaza, China has already provided emergency assistance through the United Nations and bilateral channels. However, more action is needed to alleviate the suffering of the 2.3 million people residing in the embattled territory. The recent opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt allowed a convoy of 17 trucks carrying medical aid, food, and water to enter Gaza, but sustained efforts are necessary to meet the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

China’s commitment to promoting peace is rooted in its belief that force is not a viable solution. By advocating for dialogue, ceasefires, and humanitarian assistance, Beijing aims to break the cycle of violence and create a path toward a sustainable and peaceful resolution in Gaza.

In these tumultuous times, global cooperation and diplomatic efforts are crucial in bringing an end to the conflict and bringing much-needed relief to the people of Gaza. China’s involvement and determination to promote peace provide hope for a brighter future in the region.