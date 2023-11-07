China and Russia Seek Deeper Economic Ties Amid Western Disapproval

China and Russia are pushing for greater cross-border connectivity and expanded trade and investment cooperation, despite facing disapproval from the West due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Both countries aim to strengthen their economic partnership, as evidenced by the recent discussions between the Russian minister of economic development and the Chinese commerce minister. These talks coincided with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, visiting Moscow for strategic discussions that confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Beijing.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized that Sino-Russian economic and trade cooperation has continued to deepen under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders, signaling the strength of their alliance. This cooperation has become more “solid,” contributing to the stability and growth of both nations’ economies.

While the war in Ukraine persists, Russia has turned to China for economic support amid Western sanctions. China’s robust demand for oil, gas, and grain has provided Russia with an essential outlet for its exports. In August, Chinese imports of Russian goods increased by 3% compared to the previous year, reaching $11.5 billion.

Despite criticism from the West, China strongly defends its partnership with Russia, asserting its autonomy to collaborate with any country it chooses. Moreover, China rejects claims that its cooperation with Russia violates international norms. The strategic significance of the Russian Far East, which borders China and North Korea, has increased as a zone of cross-border trade and commerce.

To further enhance their economic ties, Russia and China have agreed to build a transshipment oil complex near a railway bridge linking the Russian town of Nizhneleninskoye to China’s Tongjiang. This project aims to diversify Moscow’s commodity exports, reducing its reliance on politically “unfriendly” European markets.

Additionally, the Russian Far East region, known for its abundant seafood resources, seeks to boost exports to China following Beijing’s ban on seafood imports from Japan due to concerns over radioactive water from the Fukushima plant. Furthermore, China and Russia are prioritizing grain trading, given the continued global supply constraints. The construction of a grain corridor connecting Russia to Heilongjiang, China’s northeastern breadbasket, will strengthen China’s food security.

China’s President Xi Jinping has highlighted Heilongjiang’s crucial role in China’s national defense and security, emphasizing the province’s potential as a pivotal gateway for the country’s northern opening-up strategy.

The deepening economic ties between China and Russia reflect their shared commitment to mutual prosperity and their determination to forge ahead despite Western disapproval. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, China and Russia are forging their own path towards economic cooperation and expansion.