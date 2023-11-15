New Article: China Called Upon to Combat Online Discrimination Against the Black Community

Human Rights Watch has raised concerns about the increasing prevalence of racist content targeting the Black community in China’s social media platforms. The rights group discovered that such content, which often portrays Black people through offensive racial stereotypes, is being used to attract traffic and generate profit.

Platforms such as Weibo, Douyin, Bilibili, Livestream, Kuaishou, and Xiaohongshu were found to have failed in effectively addressing this issue. The amount and extremity of racist content circulating on the Chinese internet suggest that the platforms either have inadequate policies or are not meeting their own standards of banning racist content, both of which contradict their human rights responsibilities.

Influencer videos were particularly alarming, as they often depicted Black Africans as primitive or dependent on Chinese people. Furthermore, Black individuals who married Chinese partners were accused of “contaminating” and threatening the Chinese race, while Chinese individuals in interracial relationships with Black people were labeled as traitors.

Despite China’s claims of promoting China-Africa friendship and anti-colonial solidarity, the Chinese government has turned a blind eye to the pervasive hate speech against Black people on the Chinese internet. The investments made in Africa and the embrace of China-Africa friendship cannot undo the harm caused by unaddressed racism.

Accusations of racism against Africans also surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the forced eviction and quarantine of some African residents. This sparked rare criticism from African leaders. State media and advertisements have also been found guilty of deploying “Blackface” and racial caricatures, contributing to everyday racism and xenophobia against Black individuals.

While most Chinese social media platforms claim to have community standards and guidelines banning content promoting racial or ethnic hatred and discrimination, Human Rights Watch reported that Bilibili, Kuaishou, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu did not respond to their letters addressing the racist content.

ByteDance, the owner of Douyin, removed one video flagged by Human Rights Watch but failed to take action against several others containing discriminatory content. The company’s justification was that the depiction was not necessarily associated with any particular group or race.

Chinese individuals in interracial relationships with Black people often face online abuse, with women receiving threats of rape, death, and doxing. Additionally, there has been a significant number of posts calling on the government to ban Black people from becoming permanent residents or marrying Chinese individuals. Some individuals have even resorted to using racist symbols and language commonly used in the United States, while others have advocated for violence against the Black community.

Even though China maintains one of the world’s most advanced internet censorship regimes, known as the Great Firewall, Human Rights Watch urges the government to take decisive action against this issue. They call for measures to promote tolerance, combat prejudice, and ensure that major Chinese social media platforms fulfill their own guidelines in addressing and eradicating racist content. Chinese authorities need to cease facilitating this toxic environment.

