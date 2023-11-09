China Outlines Ambitious Plan for Integrated Development with Taiwan

China has recently revealed its plan to deepen integration between the coastal province of Fujian and the self-governing island of Taiwan. This blueprint for integrated development aims to establish Fujian as a demonstration zone for closer cross-strait cooperation, offering Taiwanese residents and businesses the opportunity to settle in China. While Chinese experts view this plan as a significant development for Taiwan’s future, it comes at a delicate moment in cross-strait relations as Taiwan prepares for its presidential election in January.

China’s emphasis on integration coincides with its military posturing around Taiwan. Taiwanese authorities reported the presence of a Chinese aircraft carrier and approximately two dozen warships near the island. Historically, China has employed both coercion and incentives to sway Taiwan towards its point of view. However, as cross-strait ties have deteriorated in recent years, it remains uncertain how receptive Taiwan will be to China’s expansive proposal.

Wang Ting-yu, a Taiwanese lawmaker, dismissed the integration plan as “ridiculous,” urging China to focus on resolving its own economic challenges rather than attempting to conduct united front work against Taiwan. Despite Taiwan’s skepticism, the Chinese directive outlines various measures to improve the business environment for Taiwanese firms in Fujian, deepen industrial and capital cooperation, and encourage Taiwanese companies to list on Chinese stock exchanges. Additionally, Taiwanese companies will be permitted to invest in radio and television production in Fujian through a pilot program.

Moreover, China aims to attract Taiwanese workers and families to settle in Fujian by enhancing social welfare programs and providing equal treatment for Taiwanese students. Chinese observers suggest that integrating with Fujian could provide Taiwan with a broader development prospect. Fujian holds significant geographical and cultural proximity to Taiwan, as many Taiwanese are descendants of Fujian immigrants who brought their language, customs, and religion to the island. This shared history has long been used by China’s ruling Communist Party as a basis for advocating closer economic and social integration, with eventual unification in mind.

China’s integration efforts specifically target Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, which have historically maintained strong ties with the mainland. The directive pledges to expedite integration between the city of Xiamen and Kinmen, exploring infrastructural cooperation projects and bridging the cities together. Similar integration measures are outlined for Fuzhou and Matsu.

As China seeks to deepen integration with Taiwan, the success of its plan will depend on whether Taiwanese residents are willing to embrace closer ties with mainland China amidst growing tensions and political divisions.