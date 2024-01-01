China Simplifies Visa Applications for US Tourists, Boosting People-to-People Exchanges

China has announced a new measure to simplify visa applications for US tourists, aiming to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. While visa applications will still be processed on a case-by-case basis, this decision will streamline the application process for American travelers. The move follows a recent reduction in visa fees for US applicants and the introduction of walk-in visa applications. These efforts seek to address the mutual misunderstanding and suspicion caused by the prolonged hiatus in interactions due to the pandemic.

The Biden-Xi summit held earlier this year resulted in an agreement to increase the number of direct flights between China and the United States in early 2024. As of now, there are 70 weekly direct flights between the two countries, although this falls short of the pre-pandemic total of over 300 weekly flights. The expansion of direct flights will facilitate easier travel for US tourists to China.

China’s commitment to strengthening tourism cooperation with the United States is further demonstrated by their plan to hold the next Tourism Leadership Summit in the first half of 2024. This summit aims to revive and develop tourism cooperation between the two nations. Additionally, China has expressed its readiness to welcome 50,000 young Americans for exchanges and study within the next five years. However, creating an open and welcoming atmosphere will be crucial to realizing this goal.

In an effort to attract more foreign visitors, China has been implementing various measures. Chinese embassies and consulates in other countries have also reduced visa fees, while the number of countries whose citizens can make visa-free transits in China has risen to 54. These steps reveal China’s determination to counter the negative international perceptions of the country and to revitalize its struggling economy.

