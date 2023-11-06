China Affirms Commitment to Promoting Peaceful Solution in Ukraine

The Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, is set to visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in international talks aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis. This announcement was made by China’s foreign ministry, emphasizing their willingness to collaborate with the international community in order to play a constructive role in resolving the situation.

The meeting in Jeddah, which will be attended by national security advisers and other senior officials from approximately 40 countries, aims to establish key principles for a future peace settlement in Ukraine. The goal is to bring an end to Russia’s involvement in the conflict, despite Russia’s decision not to attend the talks.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has expressed hope that this initiative will result in a “peace summit” involving global leaders in the coming months. He has proposed his own 10-point formula for a peace settlement, which he wishes to be endorsed during the summit.

While the participation of various nations is important, gaining China’s endorsement would be a significant diplomatic achievement. China, which has strong economic and diplomatic ties with Russia, has thus far refrained from criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine. However, its involvement in these talks demonstrates a potential shift in stance.

China’s commitment to resolving the Ukraine crisis through peaceful means is encouraging. By participating in these talks, China is indicating its willingness to engage with the international community to find a political solution to the ongoing conflict. As tensions remain high and the search for a resolution continues, international cooperation will play a crucial role in establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.