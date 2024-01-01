China Ready to Take Firm Action if Philippines Constructs Facility on Contested Reef

China has issued a strong warning to the Philippines, stating that it will respond resolutely if the Philippines proceeds with plans to build a structure on the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed reef in the South China Sea. The clash between China’s coastguard and the Philippine navy around the reef has escalated in recent months, leading the Philippines to consider establishing a “civilian structure” such as a lighthouse or research center on the land feature.

The Second Thomas Shoal falls within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. However, China claims sovereignty over the reef and the entire Spratly Islands based on its self-proclaimed “nine-dash line.” In 2016, an international arbitration court at The Hague declared China’s declaration invalid. Nonetheless, China maintains that its sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including the Second Thomas Shoal, is beyond dispute and has been established over a long history.

The tensions over the Second Thomas Shoal have reached alarming levels as China’s coastguard continuously blocks the Philippine navy from resupplying military personnel stationed on a ship that was stranded deliberately on the reef in 1999. The Philippine government accused China’s coastguard vessels and maritime militia of engaging in dangerous acts, including firing water cannons at their resupply boats and deliberately ramming them. In fact, the chief of staff of the Philippine armed forces was reportedly on board one of the boats that was rammed.

China, on the other hand, accused the Philippines of provocatively ramming its coastguard ships and labeled such actions as dangerous and unprofessional. The situation further escalated when the Philippines embedded journalists on its supply boats, leading China’s defense ministry spokesman to accuse the Philippines of staging a show of conflict and releasing fake news.

China’s response to the Philippines’ plans to construct a permanent structure on the Second Thomas Shoal is based on the argument that it would be a significant change to the status quo and an attempt to renege on commitments. China has made it clear that it will not stand idly by as the Philippines repeatedly provokes trouble and creates a scene.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the Second Thomas Shoal?

A: The Second Thomas Shoal is an uninhabited reef located in the South China Sea. It falls within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines but is also claimed by China.

Q: Why is there a dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal?

A: China claims sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal and the entire Spratly Islands based on its self-proclaimed “nine-dash line.” However, an international arbitration court at The Hague declared China’s declaration invalid in 2016.

Q: What is the significance of constructing a structure on the Second Thomas Shoal?

A: The construction of a permanent structure on the Second Thomas Shoal by the Philippines would be seen as a major attempt to change the status quo and could lead to further tensions between the two countries.

Q: Has there been any confrontation between China and the Philippines regarding the Second Thomas Shoal?

A: Yes, there have been clashes between China’s coastguard and the Philippine navy around the Second Thomas Shoal. China has been blocking the resupplying of military personnel stationed on a ship deliberately stranded on the reef in 1999.

Q: What is China’s response to the Philippines’ plans?

A: China has warned that it will respond resolutely if the Philippines proceeds with its plans to construct a facility on the Second Thomas Shoal. It views such actions as a provocation and a reneging of commitments.

(Source: South China Morning Post – URL: www.scmp.com)