President Bashar al-Assad’s recent visit to China marks a significant turning point in Syria’s diplomatic relationships, as the country seeks to overcome over a decade of isolation under Western sanctions. While China has offered its support for Syria’s reconstruction efforts, the visit holds broader implications for global power dynamics.

China’s President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of friendly cooperation and safeguarding international fairness and justice during his discussions with President al-Assad. China’s commitment to supporting Syria’s opposition to foreign interference and unilateral bullying signals a departure from the US-led international order. With a focus on building infrastructure along the ancient Silk Road and promoting its global security approach, China aims to strengthen cooperation with Syria through its Belt and Road Initiative. This initiative not only serves China’s strategic interests but also seeks to contribute to regional and world peace and development.

President al-Assad expressed gratitude to China for standing by Syria “during the crisis and suffering,” highlighting the significance of China’s support for the war-torn nation. As the Syrian government gains control over most of its territory and re-establishes ties with former Arab neighbors that once supported Syrian rebels, China’s engagement in the Middle East takes on added importance.

China’s increased diplomatic involvement in the region is part of its broader strategy to expand its global influence. Previously, China acted as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran, successfully brokering a resolution to their longstanding diplomatic rift. This move signaled China’s willingness to challenge the dominance of the United States in the region and take a more active role in shaping Middle Eastern affairs.

While the focus of President al-Assad’s visit was on rebuilding Syria and strengthening commercial ties with China, the implications extend beyond bilateral relations. China’s support for Syria represents a shift in global power dynamics and highlights its aspirations to reshape the international order. As Western sanctions continue to isolate Syria, the country’s partnership with China could offer new avenues for stability and development in the war-torn nation, while simultaneously challenging the established global order.