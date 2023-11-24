China-Taiwan Relations Hang in the Balance as Opposition Splits

TAIPEI, Nov 24 – Taiwan’s opposition parties, which advocate for stronger ties with China, have experienced a dramatic split, leading to the registration of separate presidential candidates. This turn of events could potentially benefit the ruling party, which has defied pressure from Beijing, and allow them to remain in power.

The election, set for Jan. 13, is occurring amidst heightened military and political pressure from China, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory and seeks to assert its sovereignty claims. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), both of which aim to improve relations with China, had previously agreed to work together against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). However, they were unable to reach an agreement on a united presidential ticket.

China, viewing the election as a choice between “peace and war,” perceives the DPP and its presidential candidates as dangerous separatists and has rejected offers for talks. Late Thursday, the KMT abruptly ended last-minute discussions with the TPP, which were televised and held in front of reporters in a hotel conference room. This move came after the parties failed to reach a compromise.

In a noteworthy moment during the discussions, the KMT’s presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, revealed a private text message from TPP candidate Ko Wen-je, in which Ko stated that Terry Gou, an independent candidate and the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, needed to “find a reason” to drop out of the presidential race. Hou and Ko subsequently announced their respective running mates on Friday morning.

While the opposition grapples with internal turmoil, the DPP remains united and continues to make strides in their election campaign. Their presidential and vice presidential candidates were registered on Tuesday. Experts suggest that the opposition parties will need to rely on external factors, such as scandals within the DPP, to gain any advantage before the election.

“The two opposition parties will face an uphill battle,” said Huang Kwei-bo, a professor of diplomacy. The DPP’s Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s vice president, has consistently led in the polls. Despite the opposition’s discord, Lai emphasized the importance of diligence, highlighting the numerous events he had attended that day and challenging the notion that his victory was a foregone conclusion.

Although Taiwan’s stock market has not seen significant repercussions due to the political drama, concerns have arisen over travel-related industries. It is feared that if relations with China do not improve, Chinese tourists may not return to Taiwan.

(Source: Reuters)