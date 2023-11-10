China Commits to Neutral Stance on Ukraine, Pushes for Peaceful Resolution

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reaffirmed China’s commitment to an independent and impartial position on the Ukraine issue. In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Wang expressed China’s determination to find a political settlement to the conflict.

While China did not attend the recent international talks in Saudi Arabia, it has made it clear that it will be an “objective and rational voice” at any multilateral forums and actively promote peace talks. The talks in Jeddah, which involved more than 40 countries, aimed to consolidate international consensus on finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

China’s engagement in the Ukraine issue has been characterized by its attempts to foster dialogue and find common ground for a political settlement. Earlier this year, China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, visited six European capitals to explore potential avenues for resolving the conflict. While China has refrained from condemning Russia for its actions in Ukraine, it has put forward its own peace plan, although it has received a lukewarm response from both Russia and Ukraine.

The Chinese government’s commitment to neutrality stems from its broader foreign policy approach, which emphasizes non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. By maintaining an independent stance on the Ukraine issue, China aims to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful negotiations and avoiding further escalation of the conflict.

As the Ukraine crisis enters its 18th month, international efforts to find a resolution remain crucial. China’s commitment to a peaceful settlement and its willingness to engage in dialogue demonstrate its role as a responsible global player. While the path to resolving the Ukraine issue remains challenging, China’s objective and rational voice could contribute to fostering a conducive environment for constructive negotiations and ultimately achieving a lasting solution.