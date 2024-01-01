China-Taiwan Reunification: An Inevitable Future?

In a bold and assertive statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared during his New Year’s address that the reunification of China and Taiwan is a certainty. This declaration is expected to escalate tensions between the two entities, as Taiwan is seen by Beijing as a Chinese province.

What did Xi Jinping say about Taiwan?

In his televised speech to the nation, Xi stated, “The motherland will surely be reunified.” He emphasized the need for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to unite and share in the glory of national rejuvenation.

This remark by President Xi is indicative of China’s intention to exert political and military pressure on Taiwan. He has previously expressed China’s readiness to use force to reclaim Taiwan if necessary. Recent months have seen the deployment of Chinese warships and military aircraft in close proximity to the island.

Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections on January 13 have further complicated the situation. The leading candidate in the race, Vice-President William Lai, is viewed by China as a “separatist,” and the current Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been accused of provoking a potential Chinese attack on the island.

China dismisses Taiwan’s concerns of election interference and misinformation as mere “hype,” while Taiwanese leaders continue to raise their accusations against Beijing.

While the inevitability and means of reunification remain topics of intense debate and speculation, it is clear that tensions between China and Taiwan continue to escalate. The outcome of the upcoming presidential elections in Taiwan will likely have a significant impact on the future trajectory of this long-standing dispute.