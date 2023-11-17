China Criticizes Germany Over Foreign Minister’s Remarks on Xi Jinping

China has summoned the German ambassador to express its strong opposition to remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who referred to President Xi Jinping as a dictator during a television interview. The comments were deemed by China as a serious violation of its political dignity and a provocation.

Baerbock, speaking on Fox News, raised concerns about the war in Ukraine and its impact on other dictators, mentioning both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, criticized Baerbock’s remarks and stressed that China strongly disagreed with her characterization of President Xi.

The incident has further strained diplomatic relations between Germany and China, two key trading partners. Germany recently unveiled a new China strategy aimed at reducing its dependence on the Chinese economy, though it does not seek a complete decoupling. China has condemned the German government’s strategy as counterproductive.

Baerbock, when asked about China’s reaction, stated that she had taken note of it but refrained from providing further comments. The German Foreign Office confirmed that the German ambassador had been summoned for a meeting to address the issue.

As tensions persist, both countries will need to find a way to navigate their differences and pursue constructive dialogue.

FAQs:

Q: Why did China summon the German ambassador?

A: China summoned the German ambassador to express its opposition to remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who referred to President Xi Jinping as a dictator.

Q: How did Germany respond to China’s summons?

A: The German Foreign Office confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned, and the issue was addressed in a meeting.

Q: What is Germany’s stance on China?

A: Germany recently unveiled a new China strategy aimed at reducing its dependence on the Chinese economy, although it does not seek a complete decoupling.

Q: What did the Chinese government say about Germany’s new China strategy?

A: China criticized Germany’s new China strategy as counterproductive.

Q: What was Annalena Baerbock’s response to China’s reaction?

A: Baerbock stated that she had taken note of China’s reaction but did not provide any further comments.