China’s Significant Spending on Trump Properties Raises Questions about Foreign Influence

China’s substantial financial contributions to properties owned by former President Donald Trump during his time in office have come under scrutiny, as financial documents reviewed by House Democrats reveal. The Chinese government and its state-controlled entities reportedly spent over $5.5 million at Trump-owned properties, making it the highest amount contributed by any foreign country. These payments, which include funds from China’s Embassy in the United States, a state-owned Chinese bank, and a state-owned Chinese air transit company, were uncovered from accounting records obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

It is worth noting that China is just one of 20 countries identified to have made a combined total of at least $7.8 million in payments to Trump-owned businesses and properties throughout his presidency. These payments were made to various Trump hotels and properties located in Washington DC, New York, and Las Vegas.

While these financial documents shed light on the unusual practice of foreign governments directly funding businesses owned by a sitting president, they do not provide a complete picture of all foreign payments made to Trump’s properties during his tenure in the White House. At the time, Trump’s lawyer stated that any foreign profits received by the Trump Organization would be donated to the US Treasury Department. However, the reported amount donated in 2017 and 2018 falls far short of the estimated foreign payments received by Trump’s properties.

One key observation from these new accounting records is the potential influence foreign governments may have sought to exert through Trump’s businesses while he was in office. Democrats within the House Oversight Committee raise concerns about possible attempts to influence the former president, particularly noting Trump’s decision not to impose sanctions on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). The state-owned bank leased property at Trump Tower in New York and was accused by the Justice Department of collaborating with a North Korean bank to evade US sanctions. Despite calls from Republican members of Congress to impose sanctions on ICBC, Trump refrained from taking action.

When questioned about China’s payments to Trump-owned properties, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy emphasized their adherence to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the United States. Additionally, they stressed the importance of Chinese companies operating overseas in accordance with local laws and regulations, highlighting the mutually beneficial nature of China-US economic and trade cooperation.

These revelations regarding China’s significant spending on Trump properties prompt important conversations about the potential impact of foreign funds on US politics and the need for greater transparency surrounding financial dealings with foreign entities. It remains to be seen what further implications these findings may have and whether they will lead to any policy changes or investigations.

