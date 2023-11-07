Xi Jinping’s Decision to Skip G20 Summit Reflects China’s Growing Independence

China’s President Xi Jinping has announced that he will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit, marking the first time a Chinese leader has not been present since the inaugural summit in 2008. Instead, the Chinese delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang. While the decision has sparked speculation about the motivations behind Xi’s absence, it can be seen as a reflection of China’s growing independence on the global stage.

China has been pushing for the elevation of alternative multilateral groups, such as the Brics summit, which Xi attended most recently in South Africa. This shift demonstrates China’s desire to assert itself as a major global player and reduce reliance on western-dominated institutions like the G20 and G7. In skipping the G20 summit, Xi is sending a clear message that China is charting its own path and focusing on alliances that align with its interests.

Some analysts suggest that Xi’s absence could also be a deliberate snub to the host country, India, with which China has ongoing border disputes. By opting out of the G20 summit, Xi may be signaling that China is not willing to engage in formal diplomatic discussions with India at this time.

Furthermore, Xi’s decision could be motivated by a desire to avoid certain political challenges. It has been suggested that he might be avoiding a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, due to Japan’s recent decision to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Additionally, Xi’s absence could be seen as a show of solidarity with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is also not attending the G20 and faces an international criminal court arrest warrant for war crimes.

The strained relationship between China and the US may also play a role in Xi’s decision. While tensions between the two countries have been escalating in recent years, Xi and US President Joe Biden have been working towards repairing ties. Their last in-person meeting was at the G20 summit in Indonesia in 2021. Xi’s absence at this year’s G20 summit could be interpreted as a cautious approach by China as it navigates its relationship with the US.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 summit highlights China’s growing independence and its efforts to shape the global order to its advantage. By prioritizing alternative multilateral groups and avoiding potential political challenges, Xi is sending a clear message about China’s changing role on the world stage. As China asserts itself as a global power, it will be interesting to see how other world leaders and international institutions respond to its evolving stance.