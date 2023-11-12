New Findings in Investigation of Damage to Baltic Gas Pipeline

In a recent development, the investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline has shifted its focus to a container vessel called the NewNew Polar Bear, which is flagged in Hong Kong, according to Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). The gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken on October 8, and these incidents are being examined as possible sabotage.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is yet to be determined whether the damage was intentional or accidental. However, the movements of the NewNew Polar Bear align with the time and location of the gas pipeline damage, leading to increased scrutiny of the vessel’s role in the incident.

Estonian investigators, who are also looking into the telecoms cable damage, are evaluating two ships—NewNew Polar Bear and Russia’s Sevmorput—to determine their potential involvement. According to vessel tracking data reviewed by Reuters, these two ships were the only vessels present at all three incident sites around the time when the damage occurred.

Finland’s NBI has confirmed that the damage was caused by an external mechanical force and has ruled out the possibility of an explosion. Furthermore, a heavy object has been discovered on the seabed near the pipeline damage site, which is being investigated as a potential link to the incident. Efforts are underway to lift the object from the sea for further examination.

The incidents involving the gas pipeline and telecoms cables have raised concerns about the security of energy supplies in the Nordic region. The Finnish foreign ministry has reached out to China and Russia through diplomatic channels in pursuit of assistance and cooperation. As a result, the investigation has gained international attention, highlighting the significance of this case.

While Russia’s Rosatom has denied any involvement of its ship, the Sevmorput, in the pipeline damage, the investigation continues to examine all potential leads and gather evidence.

This incident serves as a reminder of the criticality of maintaining secure and reliable energy infrastructure, as disruptions can have far-reaching implications. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing such incidents and ensuring the safety and stability of energy supplies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What caused the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline?

A: The damage was caused by an external mechanical force, as confirmed by Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation.

Q: Is it known whether the damage was intentional or accidental?

A: The investigation is ongoing, and it has not been conclusively determined if the damage was intentional or accidental.

Q: Which vessel is the focus of the investigation?

A: The investigation is currently centered around the role of the NewNew Polar Bear container vessel flagged in Hong Kong.

Q: What efforts are being made to investigate the incident?

A: Authorities are examining vessel tracking data, investigating a heavy object found near the pipeline damage site, and seeking international cooperation for assistance and information.

Q: Are there any concerns about the security of energy supplies in the Nordic region?

A: Yes, the incidents have raised concerns about the security of energy supplies in the wider Nordic region, prompting increased patrols in the Baltic Sea by the NATO military alliance.

Q: Have any other countries been contacted regarding the investigation?

A: Yes, Finland’s foreign ministry has reached out to China and Russia through diplomatic channels to seek assistance and cooperation in the investigation.