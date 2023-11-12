The Investigation into Pipeline Damage Focuses on Chinese Vessel’s Involvement

An ongoing investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline is currently centered on the role of the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear container vessel, according to Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). On October 8, both a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, leading Finnish investigators to consider the possibility of sabotage. While it is yet to be determined whether the damage was accidental or intentional, the NBI revealed that the movements of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel coincided with the time and location of the gas pipeline damage.

As a result, the investigation has shifted its focus to explore the involvement of the said vessel. At the same time, Estonian investigators, who are also looking into the telecoms cable incidents, are examining two ships: the NewNew Polar Bear and Russia’s Sevmorput. Tracking data of the vessels revealed that only these two ships were present at all three incident sites during the approximate time of the damage.

The NBI has confirmed that the damage to the pipeline was caused by an external mechanical force, ruling out the possibility of an explosion. Further investigation is underway, including efforts to lift a heavy object found on the seabed near the pipeline damage for technical examination.

FAQ:

What is the Balticonnector gas pipeline?

The Balticonnector gas pipeline is a pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia, allowing for the transportation of gas between the two countries.

What is the role of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel in the investigation?

The NewNew Polar Bear vessel is under scrutiny as its movements coincide with the time and location of the gas pipeline damage. Investigators are exploring its potential involvement in the incident.

Are there other ships being investigated?

In addition to the NewNew Polar Bear, Estonian investigators are also examining Russia’s Sevmorput to determine if either vessel is connected to the damage to the pipeline and telecoms cable.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The investigation is ongoing, with focus on the external mechanical force that caused the damage. Efforts are being made to examine a heavy object found near the pipeline damage located on the seabed.

Sources:

– [South China Morning Post](https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3152800/china-ship-focus-pipeline-damage-probe-finland-says)

– Reuters