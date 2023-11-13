China’s Presence at Ukraine War Talks Raises Eyebrows

High-level peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine concluded over the weekend, drawing attention to an unexpected participant: China. While China’s presence at the summit was seen as a cause for optimism by some, others remain skeptical of its ability and motives to mediate the conflict.

China’s decision to attend the talks in Saudi Arabia, despite Russia not being invited, suggests its support for resolving the war through negotiation and diplomacy. Victor Gao, a prominent Chinese political analyst, stated that China is open to any idea or proposal that could contribute to a peaceful settlement.

However, doubts linger regarding China’s true intentions. As Ukraine and Russia maintain opposing demands, it is unclear how successful China can be in mediating a resolution. Additionally, China’s recent military exercise with Russia raises concerns about the depth of their partnership and China’s alignment with non-Western countries.

It is suggested that China’s presence at the talks was more about building engagement with non-Western nations than finding an actual solution. By courting countries in the Global South, China aims to expand its influence and challenge Western dominance. This shift in focus may explain China’s choice to follow the lead of Saudi Arabia rather than engaging in shuttle diplomacy between Moscow and Kyiv.

While the talks brought together 42 nations, including the United States and Western countries, it was primarily an opportunity for Ukraine to share the impact of Russian aggression. The summit was not expected to produce concrete deliverables, but rather raise awareness about the horrors Ukraine has endured.

China’s specific contributions to the talks were not disclosed, but the inclusion of a Chinese delegation was seen as a significant breakthrough by Ukrainian officials. China has been actively showcasing its diplomatic capabilities, including brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year. However, its envoy’s tour of Europe in June yielded limited results.

President Xi Jinping has publicly supported Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating China’s stance on the war. Chinese officials have also criticized NATO and the United States for their roles in the conflict, further complicating its commitment to impartial mediation.

While China’s involvement in the Ukraine war talks may raise eyebrows, it highlights the country’s growing influence on the international stage. Whether or not China can effectively contribute to resolving the conflict remains uncertain. As the situation continues to unfold, the world will closely monitor China’s actions and intentions.

Frequently Asked Questions