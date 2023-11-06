China Shows Commitment to Property Developers and Government Debt Resolution

China recently concluded a high-level financial meeting that signaled its support for property developers and the resolution of local government debt problems. The twice-a-decade conference, which sets long-term policy directions, reflects the Chinese government’s increased oversight of finance.

The conference emphasized the equal treatment of both private and state-owned property developers and the satisfaction of their reasonable funding demands. Additionally, policymakers intend to establish a long-term effective mechanism for resolving local government debt and optimizing the structure of central and local government debt.

In 2020, Beijing initiated a crackdown on property developers’ heavy reliance on debt for growth. This move aimed to address concerns within the massive real estate sector, which has experienced defaults and declining home sales. However, recent months have seen Chinese authorities easing restrictions on home purchases and supporting developers in completing construction projects.

While the government meeting did not mention the previous mantra “housing is for living, not for speculation,” experts believe it is noteworthy that policymakers vowed to meet the reasonable financing needs of developers. This commitment suggests a recognition of the importance of the property market in China’s economy.

The conference also highlighted the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s increased regulatory pressure to prevent new risks in the financial sector. Unlike previous de-risking campaigns, this approach aims to maintain stability rather than launch a complete overhaul. The use of the words “regulation” and “risk” was fewer compared to the previous conference in 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech on financial development during the conference, while Premier Li Qiang made specific arrangements for financial work. Vice Premier He Lifeng gave the closing speech, indicating his role as the director of the office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.

Overall, China’s commitment to property developers and the resolution of local government debt problems demonstrates its dedication to maintaining stability in the financial sector, while also acknowledging the interconnectedness of the property market and local government finances.