New Measures Aim to Allay Concerns Over China’s Video Game Industry

Source: Financial Times (www.ft.com)

The Chinese government is taking swift action to alleviate fears of a potential regulatory crackdown on the country’s video game industry. Recent developments, including the dismissal of a senior official and the initiation of consultations on new measures, suggest Beijing’s efforts to address concerns within the gaming sector.

Notably, prominent online gaming companies Tencent and NetEase experienced a significant decline in their stock values following the proposal of guidelines by the National Press and Publication Administration, which hinted at stricter controls on the world’s largest gaming market. However, the stocks saw some recovery towards the end of December after the regulator approved the release of 105 games and expressed support for the industry’s “healthy development.”

An influential figure within the publication bureau of the Communist Party’s propaganda department, Feng Shixin, was removed from his position for failing to consult with economic supervisors and consider the opinions of key gaming companies prior to releasing the draft regulations. This move by Beijing demonstrates its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent decision-making processes.

While the gaming industry had anticipated an increase in regulatory power, the strict measures proposed in the draft regulations caught many by surprise. The industry had expected the regulations to primarily target minors, but the final draft revealed a broad range of controls affecting all users. This unexpected turn of events created a sense of unease and uncertainty within the industry.

The proposed regulations aim to limit spending and engagement in online gaming activities. The revised draft, released last month, introduced a more rigorous framework with detailed directives, significantly differing from earlier versions. The release of the draft led to an $80 billion sell-off in the stock market and widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the situation.

To address the concerns raised by industry players, leading game developers have been summoned for closed-door seminars by Beijing and provincial regulators. These seminars aim to facilitate discussions on the feasibility and impact of the draft regulations. Despite the usual timeframe for such consultations being three to six months, this process is expected to conclude by the end of January, signaling Beijing’s commitment to promptly addressing the concerns of the gaming industry.

Tencent and NetEase shares have shown only partial recovery, with a 6% and 8% decline respectively since the initial announcement. Huatai Securities’ research suggests that Tencent’s top 20 mobile games and NetEase’s top 15 mobile games could experience revenue declines if user spending is strictly limited as proposed in the draft regulations.

Industry insiders have described the regulatory draft as having targeted explosions that could disrupt game companies’ monetization and market models. To alleviate the panic caused by the draft, it is crucial for the Chinese government to take tangible actions and provide reassurance to the gaming industry.

China’s video game market had been steadily recovering from the restrictions imposed in 2021, which limited minors’ gaming time. Game approvals were temporarily halted, with the National Press and Publication Administration only resuming the granting of licenses for new video games in April 2022. The industry has since prepared for another wave of regulatory measures, with some companies already making adjustments to align with the draft regulations.

Source: Financial Times