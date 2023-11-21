China Urges Argentina to Maintain Strong Ties with Major Trading Partners

China’s Foreign Ministry has cautioned Argentina against severing ties with important trading partners such as China and Brazil. Following the victory of right-wing libertarian Javier Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff, concerns have arisen over potential shifts in foreign policy. Milei had been highly critical of China during his campaign and vowed to freeze relations with the country.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the significance of diplomatic and economic relations between countries. Mao stressed the importance of Argentina maintaining its ties with major trading partners, highlighting China’s role as one of Argentina’s most important trading partners.

The incoming Argentine government, led by President-elect Milei, has expressed a different stance on China compared to the previous administration. During a recent visit to Beijing, outgoing President Alberto Fernandez described China as a “true friend” and pledged to enhance collaboration within global forums such as the G20 and the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

China values its current relationship with Argentina and hopes for continued cooperation. Mao emphasized the economic complementarity between the two countries, highlighting the significant potential for further collaboration.

It remains to be seen how the new Argentine government will approach its relations with China and other major trading partners. The future direction of Argentina’s foreign policy will undoubtedly shape its economic and diplomatic landscape.