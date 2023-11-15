China’s Concerns Over Israel’s Response to Hamas Invasion

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has expressed deep concern over Israel’s response to last week’s invasion by Hamas, stating that it has surpassed the boundaries of self-defense. In a phone conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Wang emphasized China’s interest in resolving the conflict and addressing the underlying issues faced by the Palestinian population.

While no direct quotes were provided, China’s official news agency, Xinhua, reported that Wang stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting. He highlighted the paramount importance of ensuring the safety of civilians, establishing humanitarian corridors for aid, and safeguarding the basic needs of the people in Gaza.

This latest development comes at a critical time when Israel and Saudi Arabia were believed to be pursuing a normalization of relations, primarily driven by their shared concerns regarding Iran. The potential shift in dynamics in the Middle East would have been significant. Meanwhile, China, traditionally having a limited role in the region, has been increasingly asserting its aspirations for greater influence.

China’s engagement with Saudi Arabia and the United States demonstrates its growing interest in playing a more active role in resolving conflicts and shaping outcomes in the Middle East. The discussions held between Wang and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken further highlight China’s intentions to be involved in finding a resolution to the ongoing strife.

By taking a diplomatic stance and engaging with key stakeholders, China aims to contribute to the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, facilitate the provision of essential aid to those affected, and address the underlying causes of the conflict. As the situation unfolds, China’s increased involvement could potentially have far-reaching implications, influencing the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

