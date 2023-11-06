China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong has strongly criticized a recent report by Britain on the financial hub, stating that it disregarded the positive societal conditions and stable business environment in Hong Kong, while supporting “anti-China” chaos. The report, covering the period of January 1 to June 30, expressed concerns over the extension of Beijing’s national security law beyond genuine national security issues.

The imposition of the controversial national security law by Beijing in 2020 was a response to the violent protests that shook Hong Kong in 2019. While Western governments see the law as a restriction on social and political freedoms, Chinese and Hong Kong officials argue that it was necessary for restoring stability.

China’s foreign ministry emphasized Hong Kong’s “universal success” in implementing the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ since its handover in 1997. In contrast, the ministry highlighted the increasing poverty rates and record-high crime rates in the UK, questioning its credibility to criticize Hong Kong’s democracy and human rights situation.

The British report also drew attention to the ongoing attempts to suppress the protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ and the delayed national security trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The UK reiterated its commitment to defending universal human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

According to the report, Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants and bounties against individuals in the UK and other countries, which the UK sees as attempts to intimidate and silence people. The report raised concerns about the state of Hong Kong’s legal and judicial systems, highlighting that while the city’s courts remain independent, they are now tasked with adjudicating an opaque national security law that places the authority of the Chief Executive above their own.

As tensions between China and the UK continue to rise, the conflicting narratives surrounding the situation in Hong Kong further complicate efforts to find common ground. It remains crucial for both sides to engage in constructive dialogue and bridge the gaps in understanding to achieve a more balanced perspective on the matter.