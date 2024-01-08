China Discovers Espionage Activities by Foreign Consultant

Taipei/Hong Kong – In a recent development, China announced the detention of a foreign national who was allegedly spying on behalf of the United Kingdom. The Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s civilian spy agency, revealed that they had apprehended an individual surnamed Huang, who was the head of an overseas consulting firm, working in collaboration with Britain’s MI6. The consultancy company and Huang’s full name, gender, and nationality were not disclosed by the agency.

According to the MSS, Huang had been involved in intelligence matters with MI6 since 2015. The British agency directed Huang to make multiple visits to China to gather intelligence and identify potential assets. MI6 allegedly trained Huang and provided them with professional spying equipment for the exchange of intelligence and communications.

During their investigation, the MSS discovered that Huang had provided Britain with 17 pieces of intelligence, including classified information referred to as “national secrets.” To ensure legal procedures were followed, Huang was granted consular visits from their home country.

The British Embassy in Beijing referred inquiries to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), which has yet to respond to the case. This incident comes amid China’s ongoing crackdown on international consulting firms, which started last year. The Chinese government has taken measures to increase oversight of sensitive information related to national security.

By expanding communications with the public, the MSS aims to encourage citizens to join the fight against foreign spies. As part of these efforts, they launched an account on China’s popular social networking platform, WeChat. Furthermore, the enactment of a counter-espionage law last July has raised concerns among businesses, as they fear potential legal risks due to its expanded scope.

